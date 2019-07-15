Dr. Dana Rust, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Rust, DDS
Dr. Dana Rust, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Endodontics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery.
Lenihan William S400 Laboratory Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 272-0021
- Delta Dental
Very pleasant experience. Office staff and Dr. Rust are friendly and hospitable. He was incredibly patient and gentle with my 3 year old son.
- Endodontics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
Dr. Rust has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rust.
