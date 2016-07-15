Dr. Dana Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Scott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, Southern California Hospital at Culver City and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Soha Dolabadi, MD1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 708, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 335-6772
Gold Standard Urology group15216 Vanowen St Ste 2C, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (213) 670-7675
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
Wait time was a bit long but once with Dr. Scott I knew that a visit with her was worth the wait. She knew what she was talking about and seemed to actually care about me and my problem. I've visited her six times and this point about my enlarged prostate and she even did my surgery. My surgery went smoothly with no complications and my recovery was quick. Dr. Scott is unlike any doctor I have ever visited before, as she is kind and caring. I love Dr. Scott and am extremely thankful for her!
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.