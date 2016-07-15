Overview of Dr. Dana Scott, MD

Dr. Dana Scott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, Southern California Hospital at Culver City and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Scott works at Soha Dolabadi, MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.