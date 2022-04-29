Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snell-Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO
Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Dr. Snell-Hargrove's Office Locations
My OB/GYN3912 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 431-2600Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Dana Snell, DO PLLC4109 City Point Dr Ste F, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 537-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snell Delivered by baby boy she was very caring. She listened to my needs and wants. She was very comforting, shea talked me through every step she was taking. My delivery was an early and emergency delivery I was scared and she stayed with me cared for me through the delivery and afterwards. She is an all star I am blessed we met. I am forever grateful to her and the team of Nurses. Dr. Snell Is the true epitome of a well rounded DOCTOR and human being.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Med Center
- Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Prairie View A&M University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Snell-Hargrove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snell-Hargrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snell-Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell-Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell-Hargrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snell-Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snell-Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.