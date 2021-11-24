Overview of Dr. Dana Tarina, MD

Dr. Dana Tarina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Tarina works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Neptune City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.