Dr. Dana Towle, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (39)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Towle, MD

Dr. Dana Towle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus, Liberty Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Towle works at Dana R. Towle, M.D. in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Towle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dana R. Towle, M.D.
    4444 N Belleview Ave Ste 204, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 452-8080
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus
  • Liberty Hospital
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Wrist
Autoimmune Diseases
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Wrist
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Exchange
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr. Dana Delivers true results. He is matter of fact.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Dana Towle, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225034531
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr Lynn Ketchum
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • Saint Louis University
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • University of Washington
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Towle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Towle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Towle works at Dana R. Towle, M.D. in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Towle’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Towle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

