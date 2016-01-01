See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Dana Walker, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Dana Walker, MD

Dr. Dana Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. 

Dr. Walker works at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Center
    2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 702-3000
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    119 S Galvez St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 935-8387
  3. 3
    New Orleans Va Medical Center
    2400 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 935-8387
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Dana Walker, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225569957
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
