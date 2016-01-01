Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dana Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Walker, MD
Dr. Dana Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
-
1
University Medical Center2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 119 S Galvez St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (800) 935-8387
-
3
New Orleans Va Medical Center2400 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (800) 935-8387Monday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
About Dr. Dana Walker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225569957
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.