Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Hoffman Estates, IL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM

Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Humboldt Park Health.

Dr. Wisby works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wisby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Center
    2357 Hassell Rd Ste 210, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 985-8380
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Southport Rehab. Associates Inc.
    7201 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 652-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Humboldt Park Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Injury
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Bunionette
Cortisone Injection
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Foot Surgery
Foreign Body Removal
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fungal Nail Infection
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Surgery
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis
Sports Injuries
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2020
    very kind and compassionate. the whole office is amazing!
    kim belkin — Oct 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1598059354
    Education & Certifications

    Norwegian-American Hosp
    Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
