Overview of Dr. Dana Wood, MD

Dr. Dana Wood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.