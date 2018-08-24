Overview of Dr. Danail Vatev, MD

Dr. Danail Vatev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Franklin Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vatev works at Empatia Care Ltd SC in Franklin Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.