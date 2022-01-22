Overview of Dr. Dandra Bingham, MD

Dr. Dandra Bingham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Bingham works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.