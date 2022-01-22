Dr. Dandra Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dandra Bingham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Genesis Prime Care5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3003Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Dr. Bingham was my OB and delivered my baby girl. She was amazing. So glad I had her as my OB during my first pregnancy, she made me feel so comfortable during pregnancy, labor, and postpartum.
- 24 years of experience
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingham has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingham.
