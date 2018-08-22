See All Critical Care Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Dr. D'Andrea Joseph, MD

Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Camden, NJ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. D'Andrea Joseph, MD

Dr. D'Andrea Joseph, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Mineola, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

    Cooper University Health Care
    1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-2021
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8700
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave
    700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8545
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 401, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Wound Repair
Rib Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2018
    Dr. Joseph recently assisted my husband after a horrible motorcycle accident. I truly believe my husband is alive and well today due to her medical attention and expertise. Her bedside manner is outstanding. My family will never forget the care she extended to each of us. I lost my sister and best friend last year due to malpractice and negligence. I must admit doctor Joseph has restored my faith and trust in medical providers. I thank God for his vessel he uses to heal the sick.
    About Dr. D'Andrea Joseph, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851480800
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ MD
    • Brown Univ Rhode Is Hosp
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D'Andrea Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

