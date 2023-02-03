Overview of Dr. Dane Church, MD

Dr. Dane Church, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Church works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.