Dr. Dane Cohen, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Dane Cohen, MD

Dr. Dane Cohen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr.Cohen is very caring and knowledgeable. He has a great understanding of cancerous diseases and was able to help my mother through the process of care. He was always very patient during every visit and took the time to speak with us and answer all questions. I am very thankful that we were blessed to have him as our physician. I would recommend Dr. Cohen to any family in need of cancer care/ radiation. Thank you again Dr.Cohen for helping to guide us through.
    Sam — Aug 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dane Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1760825327
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Queens
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

