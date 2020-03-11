Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Montoursville, PA. They graduated from Temple University's Kornberg School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Denmon works at
Locations
Dental Care Associates - Williamsport1660 Sycamore Rd Ste A, Montoursville, PA 17754 Directions (570) 323-4819
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great service! Great dentist! I have had nothing but great care by Dr. Denmon. He explains in detail what needs to be done and what options are available. I totally recommend him as your dentist.
About Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1154778025
Education & Certifications
- Temple University's Kornberg School Of Dentistry
Dr. Denmon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Denmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
