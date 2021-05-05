Overview of Dr. Dane Jefic, MD

Dr. Dane Jefic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Novi Sad, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Jefic works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.