Offers telehealth
Dr. Dane Jefic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Novi Sad, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-gv Cardiology2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 805-4345
Healthcare Partners Cardiology3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-4354
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
It was short and sweet. No problems and no changes in my condition.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164625638
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- St John Hospital Wayne State University
- University Of Novi Sad, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
