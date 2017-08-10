Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dane Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Dane Smith, MD
Dr. Dane Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
General Surgery-Faris Road890 W Faris Rd Ste 310, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8300
-
2
Easley General Surgeons403 Hillcrest Dr Ste C, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 855-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith will not stop until he finds your problem...he is very thorough! He is very easy to talk with and is great to explain the problem and how to correct it...his office staff are always professional!
About Dr. Dane Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134173008
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.