Overview

Dr. Danesh Rahimi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine|University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Rahimi works at St. Mark's Senior Health Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Osteoporosis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.