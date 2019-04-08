See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Danette Arthur, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danette Arthur, MD

Dr. Danette Arthur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Arthur works at Sobriety On The Sea in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arthur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sobriety On The Sea
    2632 Hollywood Blvd Ste 305, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 923-7333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 08, 2019
    I would highly recommend Dr. Arthur for pain management or other treatment in which she specializes. She takes the time necessary to understand your issues, there is never a long wait and she is organized. You can always get an appointment when needed and she is very professional, while also caring and understanding her patients needs.
    — Apr 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Danette Arthur, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356406383
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La State University School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danette Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arthur works at Sobriety On The Sea in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arthur’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

