Dr. Danette Arthur, MD
Overview of Dr. Danette Arthur, MD
Dr. Danette Arthur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Arthur's Office Locations
Sobriety On The Sea2632 Hollywood Blvd Ste 305, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 923-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Arthur for pain management or other treatment in which she specializes. She takes the time necessary to understand your issues, there is never a long wait and she is organized. You can always get an appointment when needed and she is very professional, while also caring and understanding her patients needs.
About Dr. Danette Arthur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356406383
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Med
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
