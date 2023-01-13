Dr. Danette Bentley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danette Bentley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danette Bentley, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Naaman Clinic100 Concourse Pkwy Ste 265, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 453-4195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
I would certainly recommend anyone needing Dr. Bentley's care to visit her. I've been going to her for several years, and she's always been very helpful and professional. And my visit today was no exception. Thank you, Dr. Bentley!
About Dr. Danette Bentley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1407060056
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Rash, Hair Loss and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.