Gastroenterology
4.8 (80)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Houston Gastroenterology
    4100 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-4444
  2. 2
    Digestive Associates of Houston PA
    6620 Main St Ste 1510, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-4444
  3. 3
    Greater Houston Gastroenterology
    2430 Fry Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Agenesis of the Dorsla Pancreas Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancolitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Pleasant visit
    — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1023278850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

