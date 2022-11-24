Overview

Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.