Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD
Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Greater Houston Gastroenterology4100 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 795-4444
Digestive Associates of Houston PA6620 Main St Ste 1510, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-4444
Greater Houston Gastroenterology2430 Fry Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 795-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Pleasant visit
About Dr. Dang Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1023278850
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
