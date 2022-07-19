Dr. Farhat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dani Farhat, DO
Overview of Dr. Dani Farhat, DO
Dr. Dani Farhat, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Farhat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Farhat's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Medical Center Tucson - Ina Urgent Care2945 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 694-7601
-
2
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farhat?
Dr. Farhat is a good communicator, gentle, calm, sympathetic, genuinely interested. He is also thorough- he dealt with several things that past doctors had dismissed and done nothing about, apparently dismissing lots of my health issues as being due to my age. Dr. Farhat really listened, and the result is that I will have two major medical problems fixed, one potentially life threatening. I love seeing a doctor who does NOT take the attitude, “of well, you are old after all.” Dr. Farhat respected me and my situation enough to presume that my problems should be evaluated and fixed if possible.
About Dr. Dani Farhat, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609230937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhat works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.