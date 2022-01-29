Dr. Danica Alexander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danica Alexander, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danica Alexander, DO is a Dermatologist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Locations
Lady Lake Office562 N Us Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 775-0400Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a Patient when she was with another Group Water's Edge Dermatology ,she was terrific , I was crushed when she left
About Dr. Danica Alexander, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1508088980
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Dermatology
