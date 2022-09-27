Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danica Vance, MD
Overview of Dr. Danica Vance, MD
Dr. Danica Vance, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.

Dr. Vance's Office Locations
1
Mount Sinai Medical Center4302 Alton Rd Ste 220, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2090
2
Primary Care Aventura2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 247, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 674-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vance is extremely caring, she is very smart, a great surgeon and has amazing bedside manner. She found issues in my surgery that were not shown by the MRI. I WOULD 100% recommend her to anyone having knee problems.
About Dr. Danica Vance, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558781625
Frequently Asked Questions
