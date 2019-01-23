Dr. Danice Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danice Hertz, MD
Overview
Dr. Danice Hertz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica LLC12400 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 442-5566
Hertz Frankel Katkov Wishingrad2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 360W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1871
Santa Monica Gastroenterology1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1871
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Hertz for over 15 years. I can’t recommend her enough.
About Dr. Danice Hertz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760431027
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Ulca
- University of California-Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
