Overview

Dr. Daniel Smith, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Smith works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Intestinal Obstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.