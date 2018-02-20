Dr. Daniel Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ackerman, MD
Dr. Daniel Ackerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macungie, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Ackerman's Office Locations
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Macungie2550 Route 100, Macungie, PA 18062 Directions (484) 526-5210
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Center Valley5445 Lanark Rd, Center Valley, PA 18034 Directions (484) 526-5740
St. Luke's Neurology Associates of Monroe County3 Parkinsons Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (272) 212-0553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Bethlehem1417 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-5210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My husband suffered a stroke in 2014. He continues to have problems, but his old neurologist was no longer under our insurance plan. Dr. Ackerman came highly recommenended. To my pleasant surprise, Dr. Ackerman had thoroughly researched my husband’s medical history as it pertained to his stroke. He was very informative and offered several solutions to try to ease my husband’s issues. He was extremely patient with my husband and was very caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Ackerman.
About Dr. Daniel Ackerman, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1154642338
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
