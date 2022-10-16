Overview of Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD

Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Adelberg works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.