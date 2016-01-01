See All Ophthalmologists in Indianapolis, IN
Overview of Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD

Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Agraz works at Indiana Neurology Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agraz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Neurology Specialty Care
    9002 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 564-9009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon

About Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578092839
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Agraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Agraz works at Indiana Neurology Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Agraz’s profile.

Dr. Agraz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agraz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

