Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD
Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Agraz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Agraz's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Neurology Specialty Care9002 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 564-9009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agraz?
About Dr. Daniel Agraz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1578092839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agraz works at
Dr. Agraz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agraz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.