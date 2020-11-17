Dr. Daniel Aires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Aires, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Aires, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Aires works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Physicians Dermatology2000 Olathe Fl 4C Ste C, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions
-
2
Medical Office Building3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-3901Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Pipefitters
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aires?
Dr. Aires is probably the best doctor we have had across any specialty. He is thorough and thoughtful, and he is extremely accessible, always willing to spend the time to understand our needs and develop comprehensive solutions. Although we have worked with a number of very fine dermatologists in a few different cities, Dr. Aires has created the best results by far.
About Dr. Daniel Aires, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467555359
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/bwh
- UTSW
- Bwh/Harvard
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aires accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aires works at
Dr. Aires has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Aires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aires.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.