Dermatologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Daniel Aires, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (120)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Aires, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Aires works at The University of Kansas Physicians Dermatology in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The University of Kansas Physicians Dermatology
    2000 Olathe Fl 4C Ste C, Kansas City, KS 66160
    Medical Office Building
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 (913) 588-3901
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Genital Warts
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Boil
Callus
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Connective Tissue Disorders
Corn
Cyst
Dandruff
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Transplants
Hand Injury
Hidradenitis
Hirsutism
Ingrown Nail
Insect Bites and Stings
Lichen Planus
Lupus
Lyme Disease
Lymphoma
Mastocytosis
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Mycosis Fungoides
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Neurofibromatosis
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Poison Ivy Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Restylane® Injections
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Scleroderma
Shingles
Skin Allergy
Skin Disorders
Skin Grafts
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Bites
Spider Veins
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
Systemic Sclerosis
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Venous Sclerotherapy
Work-Related Injuries
Wrinkles
    About Dr. Daniel Aires, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467555359
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard/bwh
    • UTSW
    • Bwh/Harvard
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Aires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aires works at The University of Kansas Physicians Dermatology in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Aires’s profile.

    Dr. Aires has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Aires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aires.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

