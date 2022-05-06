Overview of Dr. Daniel Alam, MD

Dr. Daniel Alam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Alam works at GREGORY H CHOW MD INC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.