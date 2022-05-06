Dr. Daniel Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alam, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Alam, MD
Dr. Daniel Alam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam's Office Locations
Kuakini Physicians Tower405 N Kuakini St Ste 1105, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 532-2056
Queen's Head & Neck Institute1380 Lusitana St Ste 6, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a blinded by a diagnosis that I was told was very rare. I thought I was having a bad dream for many weeks. I Immediately liked Dr. Alam and I’m so grateful to have a surgeon of his caliber to help me. He was easy to talk to, answered all my questions in a way I could easily understand, is encouraging, and I feel fortunate everyday to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Alam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386607109
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
