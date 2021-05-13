Overview

Dr. Daniel Albo, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of The Repubic and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Albo works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.