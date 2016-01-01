Overview

Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Valley Health System in Winchester, VA with other offices in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.