Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO

Cardiology
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Alexander works at Valley Health System in Winchester, VA with other offices in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Health System
    1880 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-0306
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC
    2660 TATE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 261-0009
  3. 3
    Frye Regional Medical Center
    420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 315-5000
  4. 4
    Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine
    1870 Amherst St Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-0306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Treatment frequency



Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184841470
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Med
    • National Naval Med Center Portsmouth
    • A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

