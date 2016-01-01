Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO
Dr. Daniel Alexander, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Health System1880 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC2660 TATE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 261-0009
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 315-5000
Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine1870 Amherst St Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184841470
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Med
- National Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
