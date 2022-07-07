Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfaro III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD
Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Alfaro III's Office Locations
Charleston Neuroscience Institute9565 Highway 78 Bldg 300, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 763-4466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in Dr. Alfaro's office was caring and personable. I would highly recommend this office. Dr. Alfaro is kind, considerate, knowledgeable, and listens to your concerns. I feel so fortunate to be under his care.
About Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982719290
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfaro III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfaro III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfaro III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfaro III has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfaro III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfaro III speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfaro III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfaro III.
