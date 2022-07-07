Overview of Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD

Dr. Daniel Alfaro III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Alfaro III works at Medicus Eye Group in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.