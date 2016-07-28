Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD
Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Alfonso's Office Locations
Palmetto Bay9765 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 308-0210
Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center9035 SW 72nd St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 308-0210Monday9:00am - 2:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Roger Khouri Practice1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 410, Coconut Grove, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Alfonso is very knowledgeable and qualify physician with great bedside manner. He is personable and the same time caring.
About Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1790943884
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Alfonso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfonso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfonso has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfonso speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
