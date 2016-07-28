Overview of Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD

Dr. Daniel Alfonso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Alfonso works at Miki & Alfonso Hand & Upper Extremity Center, LLC in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coconut Grove, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.