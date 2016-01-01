Dr. Allendorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Allendorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Allendorf, MD
Dr. Daniel Allendorf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent's Chilton and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Allendorf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Allendorf's Office Locations
-
1
Generations Radiotherapy & Oncology PC1024 1st St N, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 664-4051
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allendorf?
About Dr. Daniel Allendorf, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073716163
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allendorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allendorf works at
Dr. Allendorf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allendorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.