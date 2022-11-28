Dr. Daniel Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Alpert, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Daniel J Alpert, MD, PLLC345 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (332) 240-6807
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Dr. Daniel Alpert, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1063412708
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpert speaks Russian and Spanish.
337 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.