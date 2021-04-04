Dr. Daniel Alyesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alyesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alyesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Alyesh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Alyesh works at
Locations
South Denver Cardiology Associates - Englewood499 E Hampden Ave Ste 280, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0126
Littleton1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (720) 764-6587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alyesh?
All procedures were explained in detail and the reasoning behind the recommended procedure. I knew what to expect and what he was going to perform all along the process.
About Dr. Daniel Alyesh, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780819979
Education & Certifications
- University Michigan Health System|University of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System
- Georgetown U Dept Veteran Affairs|MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alyesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alyesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alyesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alyesh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alyesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alyesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alyesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alyesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alyesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.