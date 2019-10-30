Overview

Dr. Daniel Amoah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Amoah works at Universal Wellness Group PA in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.