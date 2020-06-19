See All Cardiologists in Napa, CA
Dr. Daniel Andrews, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Andrews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Napa, CA. 

Dr. Andrews works at Heart & Health Center in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Health Center
    1131 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 257-7752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Clear Lake
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Runner's Knee
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Knee Sprain
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Edema
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Second Degree Heart Block
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Unstable Angina
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 19, 2020
    I’ve been Dr. Andrews patient for a few years now. He’s always been patient, respectful, caring, & thorough. I recommend him highly.
    Cindy — Jun 19, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Andrews, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659394427
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at Heart & Health Center in Napa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

