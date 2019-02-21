Dr. Anghel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Anghel, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Anghel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Anghel works at
Locations
Daniel Anghel MD2400 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 735-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Anghel for 26 years and rate him as the most outstanding physician ever visited. Have been diagnosed with Cardiac Arterial Stenosis and am pre diabetic with a 6.4 A1C which Dr. Anghel has treated exceptionally well. He has outstanding knowledge in multifaceted areas of medicine, continually stresses weight reduction, and has a warm and friendly demeanor. I visit him monthly from Central NJ; the 170 roundtrip drive is well worth the effort and tolls expense. Jerry
About Dr. Daniel Anghel, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anghel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anghel speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anghel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anghel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anghel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anghel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.