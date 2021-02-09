Dr. Daniel Aronson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Aronson, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Aronson, MD
Dr. Daniel Aronson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Ua Guadalajara and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Aronson's Office Locations
Daniel J. Aronson, MD, PLLC3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 195, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 206-2141Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Elite. Orthopaedics of El Paso Pllc10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 201, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 500-3076
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aronson was one of the best doctor I ever had! I am a mom of seven and he was very attentive, compassionate, and had a lot of Patience. I was very disappointed when he left Ohio, for Texas. ?? I wish he would move back, I could use a good GYN doctor again.
About Dr. Daniel Aronson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1871602755
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ua Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aronson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aronson has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aronson speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.