Dr. Baillie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Baillie, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Baillie, MD
Dr. Daniel Baillie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Baillie's Office Locations
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.1941 Hamilton St Ste 102, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St Luke Allentown Pediatrics501 Cetronia Rd Ste 135, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2505
St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2505Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (484) 426-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Baillie to be courteous, warm bedside manner, easy to talk with. He provided my much needed surgery quickly, adding me into an already busy OR schedule, knowing I was experiencing discomfort. Post-op care thorough, support office staff warm and friendly. Highly recommend !
About Dr. Daniel Baillie, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
