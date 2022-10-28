Overview

Dr. Daniel Ball, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ball works at Houston Digestive Diseases Cnsl in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.