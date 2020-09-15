Dr. Daniel Balog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Balog, MD
Dr. Daniel Balog, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Djb, Md, LLC710 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (803) 339-1563Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Djb, Md, LLC80 Ladys Island Dr, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (803) 339-1563
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Balog. He was attentive to my needs and goals. He was extremely transparent and answered any questions that I had. Office staff is also extremely helpful.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Informatics and Clinical Pathology
Dr. Balog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Balog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balog.
