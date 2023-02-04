See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD

Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc works at Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newton Wellesley Orthopedics Associates
    54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 964-0024
  2. 2
    Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates
    40 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 964-0024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heywood Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    About Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487114377
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc works at Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banaszek Md Msc Frcsc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

