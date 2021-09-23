Overview of Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD

Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Bandari works at Multiple Sclerosis Center of California in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.