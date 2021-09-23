See All Neurologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD

Neuroimmunology
3.7 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD

Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Bandari works at Multiple Sclerosis Center of California in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bandari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MS Center of California
    3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-5580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Excellent. Dr. Banderi got my Walking Again. The Staff are all very Nice and Efficient. Indi is Awesome makes you feel like Family. Love them All??
    Lauren — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Bandari, MD

    • Neuroimmunology
    • English, Persian
    • 1467482216
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bandari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandari works at Multiple Sclerosis Center of California in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bandari’s profile.

    Dr. Bandari has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

