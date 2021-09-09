See All General Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.

Dr. Barnas works at Borgess Surgical Services in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borgess Surgical Services
    1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-5456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Prompt Professional who is honest and is patient when you ask questions. Did a GREAT job
    Wanda Hoadley — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962495614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lehigh Valley Health Network
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Barnas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnas works at Borgess Surgical Services in Kalamazoo, MI. View the full address on Dr. Barnas’s profile.

    Dr. Barnas has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

