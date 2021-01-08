See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Barone, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Barone, MD

Dr. Daniel Barone, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York Stony Brook

Dr. Barone works at Sleep Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Medicine
    425 E. 61st St. 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Daniel Barone, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043533102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York Stony Brook
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

