Dr. Daniel Barrett, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Barrett, MD
Dr. Daniel Barrett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
McCoy Moretz MD9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 216, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 598-2648
- 2 9701 Wilshire Blvd Ste ML1, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 598-2648
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Barrett and his entire staff, has been nothing short of spectacular. From the first phone call, I knew this was the surgeon for me. I’m only 3 weeks out post surgery but I can’t emphasize enough how incredible the patient care has been every step of the way. I am already loving my results and it just gets better from here. THANK YOU DR. BARRETT & TEAM!!!
About Dr. Daniel Barrett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
