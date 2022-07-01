Dr. Daniel Barrido Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrido Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Barrido Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Barrido Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Barrido Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Grant County PC610 N River Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-9870
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrido Jr?
I recently had a colonoscopy & endoscopy and it went very well thanks to the skill and professionalism of Dr. Barrido. He is personable, courteous, and explained things thoroughly. No complications, but the possible risks were also made clear beforehand! I highly recommend this doctor and my wife says if the need arises, she herself wouldn't hesitate to have him do the procedures.
About Dr. Daniel Barrido Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1154338564
Education & Certifications
- WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrido Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrido Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrido Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrido Jr works at
Dr. Barrido Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrido Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrido Jr speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrido Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrido Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrido Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrido Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.